11 Very Cool Events Happening In Dubai This Weekend

11. My Little World – Mohammed bin Rashid

A desert campsite with interactive family activites inspired by the childhood tales of the Rule of Dubai – A World of adventure awaits

When? Until December 4

Reading Session Hours: English 10am, 11am, 2pm / Arabic 1pm, 4pm, 5pm

10. The Lovin Dubai Padel Tournament – for Dubai Fitness Challenge

What time is it? It’s time to add diversity to your fitness routine! In partnership with Dubai Fitness Challenge 2021, Lovin Dubai is hosting The Lovin Dubai Padel Tournament/ Each player will be gifted with a Lovin Dubai swag bag and the winner gets FREE year-long membership at The Alley, Al Quoz! Stellar, isn’t it? Go sign up right now!

What: The Lovin Dubai Padel Tournament

When: Saturday, November 20 from 11am – 2pm

Where: The Alley DXB, Al Quoz

(We shared an open invite for this earlier in the week and interested participants have already been contacted to join)

9. Watch fashhuns hit the Middle East’s longest runway at Vie Fashion Week

Listen up, fashionistassss! Featuring the longest fashion runway in the Middle East, the innovative Vie Fashion Week is here in Dubai! With over 30 designers, 40 exhibitors, over 100 models, and fashion and beauty workshops – there is no way you want to miss out on this week of haute couture. And if that wasn’t enough, the first-ever Vie Awards show, Vie Golden Lady Awards Night will be taking place and there’s going to be glamorous after party! Think Oscars, and Oscar after-party selfies!

What: Vie Fashion Week

When: November 17 – 20

Where: Dubai World Trade Centre

Cost: Free! Register your attendance right here

8. Another weekend of big events at Expo 2020 Dubai

Expooooo twentytwenty! If you say that the Expo song isn’t stuck in your head, then you’re lying. The world’s greatest show is flourishing folks and YOU. NEED. TO. ATTEND! Because honestly, Dubai be like “I can show you the world… shinning, shimmering, splendid!” The largest cultural gathering in the world, Expo 2020 has thousands of events for all ages, with thought-provoking and emotionally-inspiring pavilions from around the globe. A must-visit family destination, join the making of a new world at Expo 2020, Dubai.

Check here for some foodie ‘inspo!

7. Catch live music and dancing at the 2021 Bluewaters Street Festival

Come celebrate the changing season with some dance and music at the Bluewaters Island! With the backdrop of the shimmering Dubai Marina, enjoy a refreshing outdoor day with your besties and fam. Groove to live performances with music from Leone Murphy and Chad Sycamore. From dazzling mirror dancers to energetic breakdancing crews, dance along with the themed performances on stage! Who doesn’t like to chill with such cool vibes?

What: Bluewaters Street Festival 2021

When: November 18-20, Between 16:00 – 21:00

Where: Bluewaters Island

Cost: Free!

6. Hit any of THREE fun brunches at Sofitel Dubai The Palm

To sate your brunch needs, Sofitel Dubai The Palm is offering 3 brunches at different restaurants across the last 3 days of the week – the more options the merrier, am I right?

Thursdays are reserved for Desi Junction Brunch, Fridays are strictly for PH Brunch at a top steakhouse, Saturdays are for the Family Fiesta Brunch.

PSST! There’s a 20% discount on brunch passes if purchased online in advance!

Read about ’em here

5. A brunch with Mexican flair at Luchador, Aloft Palm Jumeirah

Because three brunch options weren’t enough – here’s a fourth one and it’s Mexican! Mexican-wrestling themed restaurant Luchador at Aloft Palm Jumeirah is all about that Spanish flairrr. Muchachas and muchachos enjoy the ultimate flamboyance with the Mucha Lucha Friday Brunch – a four-round Latin fiesta with unlimited servings of 12 decadent delicacies. With a seaside location, sunset margaritas, and sombreros – the vibes here are on FLEEK. Enjoy a variety of dishes from tacos to churros, ceviche to holy guacamole and before you know it, this Friday brunch will have you dancing the cha cha cha!

When: Fridays, 12.30pm to 4pm

Where: Aloft Palm Jumeirah

Cost:

AED 229 (Soft)

AED 329 (House bevvies)

AED 379 (Bubbly Package)

4. Party at Corona Sunset Sessions, Zabeel House

The Mexican brand, Corona, is hosting its first event of the season at Vista Del Verde, Zabeel House. How exciting! It offers an invigorating evening with exotic dancers and tribal artists. The air will be pulsating with the beats of renowned international DJs Francesca Lombardo and Walter Scalzone. With untapped servings of the favourite Mexican beverage, accompanied by continuous pass-arounds of authentic Mexican street food (including vegetarian and vegan options), the evening will be thoroughly lit!

25 lucky attendees will walk away with exclusive t-shirts to commemorate the evening. They have limited availability so don’t miss out!

What: Corona Sunset Session

When: Friday 19 November 2021, 5:00pm – 12 midnight

Where: Vista Del Verde, Zabeel House, The Greens

Cost: AED195 including free-flowing Mexican hops, select beverages and food pass-arounds

3. Alert: The award-winning Original Wings & Rings, is now officially called Buffalo Wings & Rings!

Fear not friends, despite their new name, your favorite wings are still the same! Make a visit during the weekend to this American restaurant at the heart of DIFC to enjoy their signature food, drinks, and have the ultimate sports fan dining experience with your friends and family. Thanks to your #Buffalove, the brand is now aligning to their international name to prepare for something big and exciting coming very soon! Their wing-mission is to satisfy your hunger without breaking your pockets – who doesn’t like the sound of that?

2. The DP World Tour Championship has kicked off

Have you ever seen a golf match? No? Then this is your lucky weekend! The world’s leading golf players will be competing at the Jumeirah Golf Estates and everyone is invited! The Rolex Series event of the DP World Tour Championship will be taking place from 18 to 21 November. Enjoy a day out with friends and fam, and also participate in the jam-packed line-up of activities for all ages. With food trucks, live music, kid’s zone, mini-golf, bowling, and of course, big screens showing the golf tournament, have an outdoor blast!

Add to your day by visiting the Atlantis Aquaventure-themed mini golf area, a Wavehouse-themed bowling and arcade tent and Atlantis The Royal tent which will showcase the new Atlantis The Royal project, via Augmented Reality – isn’t that stellar?

Ladies gear up – Friday is booked for you and your gals, so go out all extra to enjoy free drinks and take part in a golf clinic with a pro!

What: DP world tour championship

When: 18 –21 November 2021

Where: Jumeirah Golf Estates

Cost: Free General Admission! Hospitality Packages available from AED650!

1. One for the 26th: The Annual Beat Diabetes Walk (12th Edition)

