The 100 Million Meals Campaign Are Auctioning Special Car Plate And Phone Numbers In Dubai

It’s no secret the elites of the UAE love to standout on the roads with special license plates.

The first auction in support of the 100 Million Meals campaign was a HUGE success. The art auction raised AED36 million to provide food parcels to disadvantaged individuals and families across 30 countries. This one will be all about special numbers.

The Most Noble Numbers auction will enable bidders to own unique numbers and contribute to a good cause

The proceeds from The Most Notable Numbers will go towards providing food parcels to disadvantages individuals across 30 countries during Ramadan as part of the 100 Million Meals food drive. The auction is organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), along with Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA), Etisalat and Emirates Auction.

Single digit car plates like AA9 are up for bidding as well as two digits like U31, T38, and E51.

As for special mobile numbers, 056 999 9999, 056 999 9993, 054 999 9993, and 056 555 5556 will be up for grabs.

The auction will be held at the Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City on Saturday May, 1.