A Dubai charity auction event raises HEAP of cash.

‘100 Million Meals’ Live charity art auction last night raised AED36,673,000 MILLION to provide food parcels for disadvantaged individuals and families across 30 countries.

It was a sellout show, with important pieces on display including a piece of Kaaba cover from the personal collection of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Other notable works include 2 rare drawings by late South African President Nelson Mandela and pieces from the world’s greatest contemporary masters including Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali, Henri Matisse, Joan Miro, Henry Moore and David Hockney.

The charity auction raised over AED36 million in one night