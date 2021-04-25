Announcements
A Glitzy Charity Auction In Dubai Raised AED36MILLION In One Night
A Dubai charity auction event raises HEAP of cash.
‘100 Million Meals’ Live charity art auction last night raised AED36,673,000 MILLION to provide food parcels for disadvantaged individuals and families across 30 countries.
It was a sellout show, with important pieces on display including a piece of Kaaba cover from the personal collection of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Other notable works include 2 rare drawings by late South African President Nelson Mandela and pieces from the world’s greatest contemporary masters including Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali, Henri Matisse, Joan Miro, Henry Moore and David Hockney.
The charity auction raised over AED36 million in one night
The auction hosted the British-Indian artist Sacha Jafri, painter of ‘The Journey of Humanity’ that holds the Guinness World Record for the largest art canvas
This massive 100 Million Meals campaign was launched by HH Sheikh Mohammed
The ruler of Dubai tweeted the launch of the campaign which will help 30 vulnerable countries, since it was launched the initiative has already smashed the 100 million mark.
COVID-19 has driven many populations into an economic despair. Four hours away from us are 52 million people battling hunger. We are launching the biggest food drive in the region to provide 100 million meals for underserved communities in 20 countries.
— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) April 11, 2021