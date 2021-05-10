The '100 Million Meals' Target Reached Double Its Original Aim

…and it’s all thanks to you, you, and you.

Everyone who participated in the 100 Million Meals campaign, started at the beginning of Ramadan, helped it achieve more than double the initial aim.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai took to Twitter to share a video of the achievement, congratulating everyone who took part in the campaign.

A total of 216 million meals were donated – doubling the initial goal

Beautiful things happen when people come together!

Just imagine all the people around the world who benefitted from this initiative.

Image Credits: Instagram @hhshkmohd