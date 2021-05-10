Community
The '100 Million Meals' Target Reached Double Its Original Aim
…and it’s all thanks to you, you, and you.
Everyone who participated in the 100 Million Meals campaign, started at the beginning of Ramadan, helped it achieve more than double the initial aim.
HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai took to Twitter to share a video of the achievement, congratulating everyone who took part in the campaign.
A total of 216 million meals were donated – doubling the initial goal
Beautiful things happen when people come together!
Just imagine all the people around the world who benefitted from this initiative.
Image Credits: Instagram @hhshkmohd
Dubai’s ruler thanked everyone, saying “Brothers and sisters, with the end of the holy month of Ramadan, we will conclude the campaign of 100 million meals that we launched at the beginning of the month,”
– His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
“This is the UAE, these are the people of the UAE and this is the spirit of Ramadan in my beautiful country”
HH Sheikh Mohammed praised the UAE, its people and the spirit of Ramadan here because 285,000 people took part in the initiative that led to 216 million meals distributed in 30 countries.