A Shortsighted Man Was Found With AED1Million Cash In A Plastic Bag

A Dubai man who was spotted carrying AED1million of CASH in a plastic bag has been fined.

The worker was cycling to the bank to deposit the large sum of cash in Naif when he was apprehended by Dubai Police.

Dubai Police fined the man for reckless behaviour, according to reports. There have been numerous cases of robberies when people deposit cash, and police are advising anyone doing cash deposits to do it by car, and for large volumes of cash, for two people to undertake the important job.

The man was not following safety precautions was travelling by bike when the incident took place.

