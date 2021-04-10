400 Vaccinated Passengers Took An Emirates Flight Around The UAE

Imagine taking a flight aboard an Emirates plane to go around Dubai? Well, that my friend, is a reality.

Emirates decided to take a select few people, all of which have gotten vaccinated, for the special flight to celebrate how quickly the UAE was able to vaccinate over half its population against COVID-19.

The airlines is commemorating the AMAZING progress that the UAE took in its vaccination programme

The flight, as announced by Emirates’ Instagram account, is to take place on Saturday.