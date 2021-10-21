5 FUN Ideas For The Long Weekend If You’ve Yet To Plan Anything ELSE

Long weekends are hard to come by but when they do, the entire country goes into a rapid-fire planning mode on one thing: what to do. Some may have already gotten the lowdown and planned travel, whether that be Georgia or Zanzibar, while others may have chosen to accept their fate and stay home to Netflix and relax.

Hey, both are fabulous options, regardless.

But if you’re one of the ones who still have question marks around what exactly you can do, or where to go – you’ve stumbled into the correct article.

So, here it is, a few things you can do to jazz up your well-deserved long weekend:

1. Visit Ain Dubai, which has finally opened up

Or if you really want the full experience, there’s a party at the Dubai Marina Dinner Cruise Light Show on October 22, Friday for AED199.

Catch the Ain Dubai light shows at 8pm whole you party aboard a mega-yacht! Sounds fun, no?

Book ahead though, spots are limited.

Call 800 246 392 for bookings.

2. Catch DJ’s Sparrow and Barossa live at Bianky Beach Camp on Friday

For the first time in the UAE, Sparrow and Barbossa, the DJ and producer duo are going to be in the UAE.

If you’re into organic and progressive sounds and feel like you need a bit of an escape away from the city life, then this one may be for you. Additionally, this beach resort is also an awesome spot to chill out with your bevies in hand and let loose.

Tickets available here.

3. Immerse yourself in the works of all the greats from Van Gogh to Kandinsky

ToDA is a must visit place, the first fully immersive Digital Art space in Dubai, enjoy the experience of watching the work of world’s painters in a modern format, and an unlike-any-other 360-degrees projection.

It’s open from 12pm-10pm!

Book here

4. The weather’s better, so why not head to Al Rabi Tower, Khor Fakkan for a lovely hike?

Fresh breeze, feeling like you’re on top of the world and getting to explore a whole new angle to the UAE – switch it up and go off grid with a hike to Khorfakkan.

The Mt Al Rabi Peak stands at 395 meters!

Directions here.

5. If you’re a JLT/Marina resident – check out the Diwali Bazar happening at the JLT Park in between clusters S and T

Diwali is just around the corner, and if you want to feel the festivities in Dubai, there’s only one place to be! Restaurant Khau Galli has set up an exclusive Diwali Bazar, where there’s fashion, jewellery, home décor, Diwali décor, fun activities and food for your loved ones!

See you on 22 nd and 23 rd October 2021 between Cluster S and T, Jumeirah Lake Towers!

Call Ms. Priyanka on +971 50 925 6061 or Ms. Anul on +971 56 480 0026 for details.

