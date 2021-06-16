5 Lessons We Can Learn From The Father Of The Nation This Father's Day

Father’s Day is just a few short days away and in celebration, we’re honouring an inspiring man, a visionary leader and a wise figurehead who is also the founding Father of the Nation. This Father’s Day, we look back at 5 lessons that the late and revered, Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan taught the world. Those looking to walk in his footsteps know that Sheikh Zayed was a nurturing father and a man who led by example. From compassion and communication to leadership and entrepreneurship, Sheikh Zayed left behind lessons that are still viable to this very day. Now let’s take a look at the 5 valuable lessons that Sheikh Zayed taught us throughout his lifetime:

5. Vision Think of leadership as a bus. If the driver doesn’t know where he’s going then you (as a passenger) are bound to get lost or hopeless on the way. However, if the driver knows the way, has a clear idea of what directions to take then the ride becomes smooth, effortless and problem-free. Sheikh Zayed was the driving force of the bus that we the UAE. His clear direction for the country’s infrastructure set the building blocks for fast-paced development and progress. His unfailing vision for the UAE leading in education, politics, medicine, science and art is what had pioneered such rapid growth within the country. While ensuring that the UAE should increasingly shoulder international responsibilities, however, Sheikh Zayed also made it clear that the UAE’s role is one that is focused on relief and rehabilitation.

4. Showing tolerance and respect to people Sheikh Zayed said the following, To treat every person, no matter what his creed or race, as a special soul, is a mark of Islam. As a statesman, he maximized the oil-rich resources of the country to the benefit of the people, including women and the less fortunate, who benefited from education, employment and equality. This mentality eventually led to thousands of expats now calling this country their second home. Sheikh Zayed was also notably a firm opponent of harsh dogmas and intolerance.

3. Communicaiton What makes a great leader? Excellent communication skills. Which Sheikh Zayed had in abundance. The charismatic ruler was clear and straightforward in his communication, he was effortlessly able to express his vision and would speak with a blend of sincerity and humbleness: becoming a constant source of inspiration and motivation to his people. The leader would also pay unannounced visits in and around the country to check on progress and the welfare of his people.

2. Diplomacy and Problem Solving Sheikh Zayed formed great bilateral ties with locals as well as neighbouring countries based on his mutual respect and diplomatic relations with all. His optimism was infectious and his unbias judgement along with peaceful negotiation methods were… beyond commendable.

1. Humility and Compassion No matter how many buildings, foundations, schools and hospitals we build, or how many bridges we raise, all these are material entities. The real spirit behind the progress is the human spirit, the able man with his intellect and capabilities. Known for being a generous leader, Sheikh Zayed made sure to use all oil-generated revenues to aid in flourishing the country and its people. Moreover, through his NGO charities such as The Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and the Red Crescent Society, many countries below the poverty line were able to attain relief as well as assistance.

Sheikh Zayed taught us many things but in short, he is “the rock that has the power to move the nation forward…” Sheikh Zayed is omnipresent in our everyday lives and his legacy lives on.