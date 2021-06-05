A New 50’s-Themed Dubai Diner Has Made It To ‘Hidden Gems’ TikTok

Everybody knows TikTok has not only become the platform for plenty of LOLs but the ultimate scroll to finding all the hidden gems in the UAE, new places for food, and the most honest way to truly critique an experience. It never disappoints and this is proved once more with a viral video of a new diner in Dubai that is to die for!

If you’re into the ’50s aesthetic, this may be news for you.

A new restaurant in Habtoor City called Sauce Diner is turning heads on TikTok as the new, go-to spot and it is just as cute as its name entails.