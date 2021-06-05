د . إAEDSRر . س

Community

A New 50's-Themed Dubai Diner Has Made It To 'Hidden Gems' TikTok

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

A New 50’s-Themed Dubai Diner Has Made It To ‘Hidden Gems’ TikTok

Everybody knows TikTok has not only become the platform for plenty of LOLs but the ultimate scroll to finding all the hidden gems in the UAE, new places for food, and the most honest way to truly critique an experience. It never disappoints and this is proved once more with a viral video of a new diner in Dubai that is to die for!

If you’re into the ’50s aesthetic, this may be news for you.

A new restaurant in Habtoor City called Sauce Diner is turning heads on TikTok as the new, go-to spot and it is just as cute as its name entails.

@hotspotdxbSauce Diner in Al Habtoor city is a must try🍔🤤 #fyp#foryoupage#foryou#dubai#food#foodtiktok#dxb#hotspotdxb#dubaifood#dxblife♬ Uptown Funk (feat. Bruno Mars) – Mark Ronson

Bright colours, milkshakes and an all ’round classic American diner feel – it is a HEAVEN for your Instagram snaps

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Edward Evangelista (@deftpotato.fnb)

All the details from the Monroe-esque era venue in Dubai is SPOT on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daniel P. (@daniel.peeper)

And those burgers look incredibly juicyyyy

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by نواري (@i.nawarry)

The nostalgia this diner brings is next level

You can find Sauce Dubai at Al Habtoor City, open between 12pm-12am.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sauce (@saucedubai)

The Lovin Daily: The Winning Footage At The Dhow Race Reminds Many Of This Centuries-Old Tradition

READ MORE: Amir Khan And His Wife Go Property Hunting In Dubai For Their Brit Reality Show

Notorious boxer Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom were shown property hunting in Dubai (as you do) in a new reality TV show for BBC.

Meet The Khans: Big in Bolton centers around the life of world boxing champion Amir Khan and his American influencer wife Faryal from their family life back home in Bolton, and their travels around the world.

It’s been no secret that the Amir Khan has been in and out of Dubai, practically making him a resident

…so it’s only fitting that the family search for a home in the city.

Read the rest here.

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?