A Content Creator Uses Sign Language To Communicate With A Deaf Barista In Dubai

Dubai is a melting pot of different cultures and nationalities. You’ll meet people from all walks of life in this beautiful city. And while it’s a very diverse place, most people speak English because it’s the most common.

The deaf community can’t communicate in the same way. Their language is sign, even then there are different kinds but the most popular is ASL (American Sign Language). The truth of the matter is that the majority of the population doesn’t know how to sign.

The deaf community began sharing their disability with the world. In this case, it’s a barista at Tim Hortons in Dubai.

This barista had basic signs printed out on paper so people have an easier way to order

Ayman Al Yaman, a Dubai-based content creator showed how he used signs to communicate with the barista

The menu had food items, a number next to it and a drawing of the sign of the number. It also shows how to order a sandwich and beverage in sign language. For example, signing the number 7 is done by holding your ring finger down using your thumb.

It’s incredible that the cafe went the extra mile to print this menu! It’ll help customers communicate easily with the barista.

