A Dubai-Based Content Creator Weighs In On Brands Asking For “Free Coverage”

Influencing, whether people want to agree or not is a job. It’s a tedious 24/7 job that requires the person to be creative at all times. They’re also required to film, present, inform, edit and publish content for their audience consistently. But oftentimes, brands will low-ball their efforts and pay them with “exposure” which isn’t a currency.

Dubai-based content creator and Egyptian mountaineer Manal Rostom took to Instagram to vent about brands asking influencers for free coverage

Manal is finding that more brands want to work with influencers in return for “exposure” which she says “doesn’t pay the bills.” Very true!

She explained that brands and agencies will reach out to collab with an influencer but say they don’t have a budget:

Ps 1 : dear PR agencies getting all the work from brands and are on retainers to pay yourself and staff : stop being greedy and selfish . Influencers , content creators and athletes need to get paid too . Ps 2 : dear billion – dollar brands having the audacity to ask for free – work – please STOP. The definition of what you’re doing is “talent-abuse.” Ps 3 : dear no-budget / small-budget brands : perhaps if you have no budget , no need to reach out. But also don’t go advertising on MASSIVE billboards that we very visibly see on high roads , on the same month you claimed you had no budget because it’s a little too , too confusing.

She emphasized that unless it’s a charity organisation, orphanage, NGO or planning to send her on an all-expenses-paid trip, she will be sending an invoice or quote for the requested deliverables. People in the industry ran to leave comments under her post, agreeing with her points of view.

