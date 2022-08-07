A Husky Has Been Spotted In A Balcony In 40 Degree Celsius Heat

Dubai heat is no joke. It’s too hot to wear anything with sleeves. It’s too hot to be sitting under the sun. And it’s too hot to even touch the ground with bare feet. Imagine what that would be like for a dog… and a husky.

It’s absolutely disheartening to see a helpless dog sitting alone on the balcony or yard in such weather.

The Stray Dogs Center shared a video of a husky on a balcony, with no water in sight, and in 40-degree-heat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

The Center shared an update with photos of the dog, still on the balcony

They captioned the post saying “We have volunteers onsite…Owner is not opening the door…Authorities have been contacted but the doggy remains outside on the balcony.”

Thankfully authorities have been notified and volunteers are onsite to take care of the situation.

Residents have seen the videos, hoping they can help and awaiting updates! Unfortunately, this is not the first incident.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stray Dogs Center (@straydogscenter)

Dubai Municipality shared an update on the husky saying “kindly note that our team is currently there to take necessary actions”

If you have animals, please keep them inside during the day, make sure they have adequate shade, and have PLENTY of water. If we can’t hack the heat, neither can they!