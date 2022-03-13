A Local Content Creator Debunks The Most Common Stereotypes About Emiratis

Stereotypes like ‘woman can’t drive,’ ‘Italians are loud’ and ‘Emiratis are sitting on pots of gold’ are super outdated and it’s time that they get debunked!

We’ll be focussing on the last one because there’s a local content creator who’s been out here making debunking videos. You probably came across them!

Ebrahim has been asking the public for stereotypes on Emiratis and debunking them in a series on TikTok

The most common response he got was something along the lines of ‘Emiratis are rich and/or get paid by the government’

Ebrahim posts the ‘ask me anything’ sticker on his Instastories so people can submit the stereotypes they want to be debunked about locals.

Someone said, “Emiratis get things like electricity and water for free.” Now if you’re not a citizen and you live in the UAE, you pay DEWA and the prices fluctuate depending on the consumption. Ebrahim responded saying that locals get a discount but they still pay the DEWA bill like everyone else.

Someone said that Emiratis are exempt from traffic violations. FALSE.

All UAE people are rich because of the oil. False, the oil money goes to the government, and not to the people.

If Emiratis don’t work, it’s not an issue because the government will “feed them throughout life.” False, only retired citizens who worked for many years and paid pension, will get that benefit.

Emiratis get free healthcare and housing. Well no, they get insurance like most expats in the country. As for the housing, they get free land but they will cover the cost of building if they wish to do so.

Free education? Yes, in government schools and universities.

Another common Emirati stereotype is that they have to marry someone their family chooses, even if it’s a cousin

Someone said that Emiratis can only marry someone of the same nationality. False, however, some families have preferences.

Another one was that they get paid by the government to marry an Emirati, to which Ebrahim responded “in your dreams, bro.” Along the same lines, someone said they only have to marry family members. Arranged marriages are a thing and some will marry cousins but it’s a preference.

Local men have 4 wives. There are but it’s not like a rule.

Ebrahim has made many videos debunking Emirati stereotypes, from the simple ones to the more elaborate ones.