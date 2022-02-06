This Dubai TikToker Shares The Best True Horrifying Stories That Took Place In The Region

You’ve definitely come across his videos if you watch TikTok in the region. His name is Ebrahim Abbas, he’s a 24-year-old Emirati and he has a series of horrifying videos that’ll 1. give you chills and 2. make you question everything around you!

Most horror movie fans, go for the award-winning Hollywood movies like The Conjuring series, Insidious, The Exorcism of Emily Rose, IT, Hush, you name it and what do they all have in common? They’re not stories that took place within the region. What real horror movie fans wanna see is a bit of relatability, and that’s where Ebrahim’s content comes in.

@ebrahim_ka‘s series ‘True Horrifying Stories‘ is one of the best on TikToks for horror lovers

Ebrahim shares stories from Arabs that send in their horrifying experiences and also his own

So far he’s told 21 horrifying stories and each of them will make you recall it before bed. He tells stories that happened in the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and more that pan from the early 90’s until today.

He even told his own experience in part 13 of the series. He explained that there was a popular game played among kids within the region called Kook Thalam or hide and seek in the dark. In 2010, when he was just 12 years old, he played with his cousins that very game and just like the name of the game, it got dark. He was counting outside of the room so they could find places to hide before he could seek them out in the darkness of the guest bedroom. He found every player except his 11-year-old cousin. He tried to tempt his younger sister to spill the beans about where their cousin was hiding until they all hear her giggling and saying “Ebrahim, stop.” Knowing no one else was in the room with her, every player outside of the room had their hearts drop. They kicked the door open, turned the lights on and she comes out of hiding and asks “was no one in here?”

He tells the story in such a way that it’ll send chills down your back, watch it here!

If you live in any Arab country or you’re from an Arab country and you’ve experienced something supernatural, send it to Ebrahim and he might turn it into a story within his series!

If you’ve ever wondered if your nightmares are actually warning signs, this is the video for you. You’ll wanna binge these!

One story he tells that you can actually find more information on is this one

These stories are worthy of being turned into films.