A New Cycling Track By Jumeirah Beach Is Underway And It's All Thanks To Faz3
Cyclers or cycling enthusiasts, buckle up.
His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai’s Crown Prince has ordered for a new cycling track to be constructed alongside Jumeirah Beach.
The new cycling track will extend 16 kilometers long and will connect to the already existing cycling tracks in the area
So if you’re used to cycling in Jumeirah Street, across the Water Canal, or the track alongside King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud Street in Dubai Internet City here’s one more route for you to enjoy.
Dubai Media Office announced the deets for this awesome new track on Saturday
The plan is, of course, in line with one of the many future plans for the city to have an increased length of cycling tracks to 739km by 2026, making it a more cycling-friendly city.
