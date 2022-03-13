A Number Of UAE Airlines Have Suspended Flights To Russia, Ukraine, And Belarus

Since February 14, many UAE airlines like flydubai and Air Arabia, have halted flights to Ukraine after Russia launched an attack on the East European country. It was expected that flights will resume from March 8. When the date rolled around, flydubai and S7, suspended certain flights to Russia, Ukraine and Belarus due to the closure of airspace over these areas.

Now those same airlines are further expecting their suspension of flights to Russia, Ukraine and Belarus until at least May 8, 2022

The Dubai-based Emirates airlines issued an update on their partner airlines, flydubai and S7 that the suspension has been extended

Emirates, which is the partner airline for flydubai and S7, issued a travel update stating that flights to Russia, Ukraine and Belarus will stay suspended. Passengers who booked to fly to these countries as their final destination, will not be accepted for boarding.

Affected customers should contact their booking agents or the local Emirates office for rebooking options.

Flydubai has suspended flights to the following cities until May 8:

Kyiv (KBP)

Odessa (ODS)

Krasnodar (KRR)

Rostov (ROV)

Minsk (MSQ)

S7 has suspended flights to the following destinations “until further notice”: