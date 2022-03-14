د . إAEDSRر . س

Ain Dubai Is Closing From Today Until The Eid Al Fitr Holiday Weekend

The world’s largest and tallest observation wheel has been visited by hundreds of thousands of visitors from the UAE and across the globe. It’s truly a remarkable site to visit whether you’re a resident or a tourist. Even if you’re not enjoying the view from within the cabin, just snapping pics of it from the outside is worth thousands of likes.

Well, to truly make your experience worthwhile, they have to keep up with the maintenance, right? And that’s why Ain Dubai announced that it’ll be closing temporarily.

Ain Dubai will remain closed from today and throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan for “periodic enhancements”

Ain Dubai wrote the news on their website stating that it will welcome guests once again on the Eid Al Fitr weekend

Although it would’ve been an amazing place to visit during Ramadan, they are working to introduce new and exciting offerings! It opened on October 21, 2021, and since then, everyone has flocked to it! Even HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai was seen having a cup of coffee on top of one of the cabins. Not in the cabin, ON!

