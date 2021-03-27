All Flights Between Nigeria And Dubai Are Temporarily Suspended Via Emirates Passenger flights to and from Nigeria, namely Lagos and Abuja, are suspended temporarily until futher notice. Emirates announced the new directives through its official website, stating that the suspension will take effect from March 18, 2021 until futher notice. So anyone coming in from Lagos and Abuja won’t be accepted for travel to the UAE

The temporary suspension of flights was conducted in line with government directives On its website, the airline stated that “Passengers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days are not permitted to board from any other point to the UAE.” The flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates reiterated the inconvenience for its affected customers and ask passengers to check in with their booking agent or Emirates call centres for rebooking.

