Meet The Emirati Snowboarder Inspiring The Next Generation Of Girls

The Lovin Dubai Show featured Amenah Almuhairi, the UAE’s national snowboarding champion and the first Emirati woman to compete at the Asian Winter Games. At just 16, she’s ALREADY making history. On the show, Amna shared her incredible journey—from discovering snowboarding on a family trip to Bosnia to representing the UAE on the world stage.

Despite coming from a country where snow is a rare sight, Amna’s determination knows no limits. She trains at Ski Dubai when she’s home, but much of her time is spent abroad, perfecting her craft alongside her coach in Austria. She opened up about the challenges of competing against athletes who grew up surrounded by natural snow and how she turns that into an advantage. “We get to train year-round while others wait for the snow,” she said.

WATCH the full interview here: From Dubai To The Winter Games: Meet the UAE's Snowboarding Prodigy

Being the first Emirati woman at the Asian Winter Games is an honor, but she hopes she won’t be the last

Amna shared the story behind her nickname, “Moon,” given by her coach because she soared higher when he called her that. Despite injuries and tough competitions, her love for snowboarding keeps her going.

Her journey proves that no dream is out of reach. Watch the full interview for an inspiring dose of motivation.

