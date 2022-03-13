AP Dhillon SHUT It Down In A Jam-Packed Concert At Expo Yesterday

Some don’t know who the Indian singer and rapper is but if you’ve heard the hit songs “Majhail” and “Brown Munde,” then you know who AP Dhillon is!

He was all set to perform at Expo on Saturday and fans were beyond psyched. Tickets to his concert weren’t required but pre-registration was. Fans swiped the tickets within the first 20 minutes. Tickets were so in-demand that some were selling the tickets online for up to AED1,200 for 2.

Expo has previously released warnings about ticket re-sellers. These are untrustworthy and could easily be scams.

Well AP Dhillon’s Expo concert was yesterday and he absolutely SHUT it down

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

AP Dhillon sang his biggest hits and went to meet some of the fans in the front row

The Lovin Dubai Show: HH Sheikh Mohammed Launches Initiative To Donate One BILLION Meals