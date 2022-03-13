Expo 2020
AP Dhillon SHUT It Down In A Jam-Packed Concert At Expo Yesterday
Some don’t know who the Indian singer and rapper is but if you’ve heard the hit songs “Majhail” and “Brown Munde,” then you know who AP Dhillon is!
He was all set to perform at Expo on Saturday and fans were beyond psyched. Tickets to his concert weren’t required but pre-registration was. Fans swiped the tickets within the first 20 minutes. Tickets were so in-demand that some were selling the tickets online for up to AED1,200 for 2.
Expo has previously released warnings about ticket re-sellers. These are untrustworthy and could easily be scams.
Well AP Dhillon’s Expo concert was yesterday and he absolutely SHUT it down
View this post on Instagram