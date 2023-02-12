Atlantis Is Charging A Whopping AED 30,000 For An Exclusive 7-Course Valentine’s Day Dinner Under The Stars

Valentine’s Day is barely two days away and in the modern culture of big gestures, Dubai is all about that one-upmanship

Last year, Dubai peeps went berserk over an AED 1 million Valentine’s Day package. This year, fancy romantic dinners are slowly but surely making that steady slope upwards.

On 14 February, at Atlantis the Palm, you can pick a fan-sea underwater Michelin-starred dinner with your significant other or that AED 30K dinner under the stars. Tough choice, no?

If you are all about those big gestures and are planning to bend the knee, confess your love, or simply have fun, then this is definitely the way to go.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlantis The Palm, Dubai (@atlantisthepalm)

An AED 30,000 dinner under a million constellations

Only six couples who want that starry magical flair can book a private gazebo on The Palm Beach or Imperial Club Beach with stellar views of Atlantis The Palm, and the fountains of The Pointe. The evening will be full of premium food, delicious drinks, and sweet music, albeit 30,000 grander.

Five couples will have to settle with the gold package costing AED 7000 and only ONE power couple can book the AED 30,000 platinum package.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlantis The Palm, Dubai (@atlantisthepalm)

Fanc-sea a romantic underwater dinner at a Michelin-starred restaurant for AED 27,500?

Ossiano has laid out a 10-wave set menu that can be enjoyed over stunning views of the Ambassador Lagoon with divers in the aquarium holding out personalized messages for your beloved. Plus the lucky lady will receive a special gift from Tiffany & Co. while live singing ensues in the background. Straight out of a movie scene, yes.

If you would like to forego the jewellery gift because let’s say you’ve already purchased that ring, then you can go for the second option of the platinum package for AED 16,500. Or you could also checkout the gold package for AED 8,500 or maybe even the silver for AED 5,000.

All in all, that’s a jolly dolly Valentine’s day

via GIPHY