This Bank Sales Call Tactic In Dubai Is Just Not Okay

We’ve all been there!

Telesales people, particularly those who work in banking here in Dubai, are extremelyyy eager. Like the salesmen stereotype of the 80s, (brash and brazen, people who’ll do anything for a sale) once your number is on their call list, (unlucky you) the calls won’t stop until you dish out a very firm ‘no!’.

But in this case, when a resident said no, the bank salesman had a new tactic.

Dubai resident Barry King was asked if he would like more credit cards. Barry responded, ‘no’. To which the bank marketer said, “OK. Can you refer some friends who might want credit cards?”

Wait, WHAT?!

Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone.

This bank sales customer growth hacking strategy is just not okay