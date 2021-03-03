Community
This Bank Sales Call Tactic In Dubai Is Just Not Okay
We’ve all been there!
Telesales people, particularly those who work in banking here in Dubai, are extremelyyy eager. Like the salesmen stereotype of the 80s, (brash and brazen, people who’ll do anything for a sale) once your number is on their call list, (unlucky you) the calls won’t stop until you dish out a very firm ‘no!’.
But in this case, when a resident said no, the bank salesman had a new tactic.
Dubai resident Barry King was asked if he would like more credit cards. Barry responded, ‘no’. To which the bank marketer said, “OK. Can you refer some friends who might want credit cards?”
Wait, WHAT?!
This bank sales customer growth hacking strategy is just not okay
Great call from a Dubai bank just now: 'Sir we have great promotions on our credit cards right now'
'No more credit cards. I have enough, thanks'
'OK. Can you refer some friends who might want credit cards?'
— Barry King (@Bazking8) March 2, 2021
“Do you have friends…”
As though you would actually share your friend’s private information over the phone. The gall!
This response pretty much sums it up
Absolute financial ghouls in this region!
— Monkey Head (@monkeyhead78) March 2, 2021
