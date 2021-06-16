Yes: You Can Now Get A Booster Shot Of Any Vaccine

Are you eligible for a COVID booster shot? At last night’s UAE Government COVID-19 press briefing, NCEMA confirmed residents are welcome to take a COVID-19 booster shot and priority groups, in particular, are encouraged to do so. Residents can take any vaccine, ‘the same kind of vaccine previously taken as well as the other types of vaccines according to individuals choice’ after a medical assessment which you can take on the day of the shot. People with chronic diseases and the elderly are encouraged to take a booster shot.

If you get the vaccine or a booster dose, you are less susceptible to infection Health sector: The study shows that fully vaccinated persons and those who got a booster dose are less susceptible to infection, complications, hospitalization, and the need for ventilators compared to unvaccinated individuals.

Health Sector: Health authorities provide booster doses of the same kind of vaccine previously taken as well as the other types of vaccines according to individuals choices & after medical assessment. We recommend people with chronic diseases and the elderly to get booster does. — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) June 15, 2021

The booster dose is a means of enhancing the immunity response Health Sector: The booster dose is a means of enhancing the immunity response. When you get the booster dose, the antibodies become again capable of emerging, and their number increases in the body.

The UAE’s vaccination roll-out programme is among the best in the world The national campaign vaccination rate stands at 87.17% of the total eligible group, and of 97.52% of the elderly (60+), which is the priority group that is more susceptible to the disease and its complications.