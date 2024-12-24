Latest

Breaking Barriers: The First Emirati Woman To Win Miss Planet International 2024

Dr. Mahra Lutfi, the first Emirati woman to win Miss Planet International 2024, appeared on The Lovin Dubai Show to share her inspiring journey. As a stem cell therapy doctor and beauty queen, Dr. Mahra is proving that beauty and brains can coexist. She spoke about her mission to empower women, break stereotypes, and promote sustainability. Winning the title means more than just wearing a crown she said, it’s a platform to inspire youth and promote environmental change through science and innovation. For her, it’s about merging her two passions to create a healthier planet and showcase the multifaceted capabilities of Emirati women.

During the interview, Dr. Mahra discussed the challenges of competing at an international level, where over 100 contestants from around the world vie for the title. She revealed the rigorous training, early mornings, and demanding schedule that go into preparing for such a prestigious competition. “It’s not just about beauty,” she explained. “It’s about intellect, presence, and advocacy. I wanted to show that Emirati women can excel in any field, from science to beauty, and everything in between.” Her perfect score in the preliminary interviews was a testament to her hard work and determination.

Dr. Mahra also touched on the importance of representing Emirati culture globally, stressing how her success reflects the UAE’s commitment to women’s empowerment and progress. She encouraged other Emirati women to dream big and pursue diverse paths in both science and leadership. With plans for future international pageants and a continued focus on sustainability and women’s education, Dr. Mahra is poised to make an even greater impact on the world stage.

