Breaking Stereotypes with Laughter: Imah Dumagay’s Journey In Comedy

In a lively episode of The Lovin Dubai Show, Pinoy comedian Imah Dumagay, a celebrated stand-up comedian, stage actor, and content creator, delved into her creative process and the inspirations behind her work. Known for her sharp wit and engaging performances, Imah shared insights into her career and artistic journey.

Imah, who is also known as Fatimah, explained her choice of stage name: “I chose Imah as it’s a shorter, more punchy version of my name.” Her comedy often revolves around the Filipino experience, deftly addressing stereotypes while celebrating the richness of her cultural background. Imah’s performances offer a window into the everyday lives of Filipinos, particularly those working as domestic helpers in the Middle East. By playing with stereotypes and highlighting the resilience of her community, she challenges preconceived notions and fosters greater understanding among her diverse audience.

Imah’s success marks a significant moment for the representation of Filipinos in comedy. Her shows have become a platform to elevate Filipino voices, breaking barriers and opening doors for others in the industry. Her flagship project, Comedy Kicks, which she co-founded, provides a crucial space for emerging comedians to hone their craft. Through her work, Imah continues to shine a light on the vibrant Filipino community in Dubai, demonstrating that humor can be both entertaining and deeply meaningful.

Her approach to comedy and her contributions to the local scene underscores her commitment to both her art and her community, leaving viewers both entertained and inspired.

