Latest

BREAKING: Work On Fridays Is Suspended For Some Government Employees

Farah Makhlouf
By

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) made a very important announcement today regarding working hours for government sector employees. Dubai authorities are launching a pilot initiative to cut working hours for some government entities this summer.

Work will be suspended on Friday and working hours will be reduced to 7

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

Recommended

BREAKING: Work On Fridays Is Suspended For Some Government EmployeesBREAKING: Work On Fridays Is Suspended For Some Government Employees6 Key Tips for Teachers Relocating to Dubai6 Key Tips for Teachers Relocating to DubaiLauren O’Connell Shares Her Story: Finding A Lump, Undergoing Chemo & What They Don’t Tell You About Breast CancerLauren O’Connell Shares Her Story: Finding A Lump, Undergoing Chemo & What They Don’t Tell You About Breast Cancer

Dubai’s new ‘Our Flexible Summer’ initiative is here to make things easier!

The plan includes suspending work on Fridays, according to DGHR. For 15 government entities, work hours are being cut to just seven a day from August 12 to September 30.

Normally, most government employees in Dubai get a 2 and a half day weekend, from noon on Friday to Sunday.

The Lovin Dubai Show: UAE Field Hospital In Gaza Praised By WHO For Critical Care

Read more: Real Estate Agents Denied A Woman An Apartment Because Of Her Nationality

Post Views: 1
Shopping
See more
More like this