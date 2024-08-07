BREAKING: Work On Fridays Is Suspended For Some Government Employees

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) made a very important announcement today regarding working hours for government sector employees. Dubai authorities are launching a pilot initiative to cut working hours for some government entities this summer.

Work will be suspended on Friday and working hours will be reduced to 7

Dubai’s new ‘Our Flexible Summer’ initiative is here to make things easier!

The plan includes suspending work on Fridays, according to DGHR. For 15 government entities, work hours are being cut to just seven a day from August 12 to September 30.

Normally, most government employees in Dubai get a 2 and a half day weekend, from noon on Friday to Sunday.

