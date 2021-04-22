Latest
A Couple Celebrated Their Anniversary... On The Burj Al Arab HELIPAD
We’ve seen racing cars do 360s, we’ve seen golfers tee-off, we’ve seen tennis matches with the world’s best… but this is the first time the Burj Al Arab helipad been repurposed for a F-A-B-U-L-O-U-S private event for two.
Setting the scene… Event Chic Designs is an events company famous for creating the most stunning events, and this week, they took over the Burj Al Arab HELIPAD for ‘a private dinner for a VIP client’. (OMG WHO!?)
Definitely not your run-of-the-mill evening bash, this is NOT a service offered by the hotel, this was a one-off bespoke OTT date night featuring live music, a light show, and world-class dining… and luckily for us, they documented the whole thing!
Scroll for vids!
Taking love to new heights, the flower-laden rosemantic dinner was held 220 metres up in the air on the Burj Al Arab helipad
WATCH: This soundtrack – Can’t cope! The dinner was accompanied by classical music and crowned with a spectacular light show for the love birds to enjoy
Dreams on dreams on dreams. “I can’t help falling in love with you” sang live by Irmler Translucid Piano
The whimsical walkway was flanked by roses, and the dinner itself was set inside a heart-shaped dome.