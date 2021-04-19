Latest
A Dubai Blogger Enjoys The AED66,000 Iftar In A Private Jet
The iftar in the sky drew gasps when it was first announced. The AED66,000 price tag includes dinner for 6 people, a chauffeur-driven Rolls-Royce to the private jet, a round-trip covering all seven emirates of the UAE in just 90 minutes all whilst chasing the sunset and counting down the minutes to iftar, which is catered by Bulgari Hotels, no less.
Hosted by Jetex, the exclusive iftar experience is available throughout the month of Ramadan and one Dubai blogger documented the whole thing.
Sana, a prominent Dubai blogger who posts about luxury experiences documented the opulent iftar experience
This is just part one…
All catered by Bulgari Hotels
Iftar in a private jet for 66,000DHS 😻 Would you try it? Six people can be a part of it & the iftar is catered from @bulgarihotels 🏢 you get to fly over all the seven Emirates of UAE for around an hour or so 🙌🏼 Since real travel is not opening up anytime soon this was my opportunity to live my old life again. @jetex
The private jet provides an iftar until you’ve ever experienced seen before
“No Deaths Related To COVID-19” – Abu Dhabi Vaccination Study
A UAE study confirms that there are zero deaths after two doses of the vaccination and 95% less likely admission to the ICU, the same study by Abu Dhabi Health Centre confirmed that immunity is not guaranteed after vaccination and infection may lead to long-term health complications.
Abu Dhabi Health centre conducted a study that found a significant decrease in the rate of COVID-19 infection after receiving a second vaccine dose, and affirmed that in the event of an infection, a patient has mild symptoms & does not require admission to hospital or ICU (Intensive Care Unit).