A Dubai Blogger Enjoys The AED66,000 Iftar In A Private Jet

Dubai Blogger Enjoys The AED66,000 Iftar In A Private Jet

The iftar in the sky drew gasps when it was first announced. The AED66,000 price tag includes dinner for 6 people, a chauffeur-driven Rolls-Royce to the private jet, a round-trip covering all seven emirates of the UAE in just 90 minutes all whilst chasing the sunset and counting down the minutes to iftar, which is catered by Bulgari Hotels, no less.

Hosted by Jetex, the exclusive iftar experience is available throughout the month of Ramadan and one Dubai blogger documented the whole thing.

Sana, a prominent Dubai blogger who posts about luxury experiences documented the opulent iftar experience

This is just part one…