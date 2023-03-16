Feature
The Burj Khalifa Is The World’s No 1. Bucket List Location
Coulda called it!
The Burj Khalifa is not only the world’s tallest building, it also tops the list for bucketlist locations around the world… and you can guess why! It’s free to look at, it’s magnificent at 828 metres tall, AND while you’re there you can also check out other fab free spots like Dubai Fountains, Burj Park and Dubai Mall.
The buckelist-list of hot spots around the globe was compiled by Compare The Market in an attempt to narrow down people’s bucketlists, to just one list… No easy task!
How did they do it?
Starting with a seedlist of 72 of the world’s most popular landmarks, we looked at the number of Instagram hashtags and global monthly Google search volume for each to reveal the top 10 bucket list landmarks around the world.
… And the results are in
5. Taj Mahal, India
4. Niagara Falls, Canada
3. New York City, NY
2. Eiffel Tower, Paris
Burj Khalifa, Dubai
