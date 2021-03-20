An Exclusive Gathering With Many Of Dubai’s Socialistas Took Place By Burj Khalifa Last Night

A crowd of Dubai’s socialites and influencers gathered at an exclusive gathering by the Burj Khalifa last night, which lit up in a beautiful hue of pink.

The launch of fashion e-tailer Pretty Little Thing’s Arabic website and a new app was celebrated amongst the city’s biggest names

Its founder, Umar Kamani posted a photo of himself with the Burj Khalifa lighting up in pink (in sync with the brand’s logo colour! – looks so slick!