د . إAEDSRر . س

Dubai

An Exclusive Gathering With Many Of Dubai's Socialistas Took Place By Burj Khalifa Last Night

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

An Exclusive Gathering With Many Of Dubai’s Socialistas Took Place By Burj Khalifa Last Night

A crowd of Dubai’s socialites and influencers gathered at an exclusive gathering by the Burj Khalifa last night, which lit up in a beautiful hue of pink.

The launch of fashion e-tailer Pretty Little Thing’s Arabic website and a new app was celebrated amongst the city’s biggest names

Its founder, Umar Kamani posted a photo of himself with the Burj Khalifa lighting up in pink (in sync with the brand’s logo colour! – looks so slick!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Umar Kamani (@umarkamani)

Our favourite Dubai model Chanel Ayan and racer Kasia Reviews were in attendance too

A picture of chanel ayan in pretty little thing

The world’s tallest tower looked incredible in pink, to say the least

…and everyone popped up in their best looks!

You’re not the only one suffering major FOMO rn

via GIPHY

The Lovin Daily: Notable Dubai Resident Lindsay Lohan Will Sell NFTs On The Tron Blockchain

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?