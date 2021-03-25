A Mini-Me Of Dubai's Iconic Hotel Is Getting TikTok Fame

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s a restored farmhouse in Punjab that looks just like the Burj Al Arab! Dubbed, Burj Ali, the tourist attraction is located in Phagwara, some 2,600km away from Dubai, and is the brainchild of architect Rajinder Kumar who reportedly visited the UAE in 2011. The hotel originally made headlines back in 2015, but it’s getting attention again thanks to a recent TikTok that went viral. The mini-me Burj farmhouse is famous ‘cus it replicates one of the most photographed hotels in the world

The restored farmhouse is three floors in total and looks just like the iconic Burj Al Arab, one of the world’s most luxurious hotels

The real deal: The Burj Ali looks nice and all, but it ain’t got nothing on this marvel!

