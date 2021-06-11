A Dubai Cafe Welcomes Saudi Tourists Back To The City In An Adorable Way

U Cafe in Umm Suqqeim 2 just touched the hearts of many Saudis with a sweet gesture that has gone viral on TikTok.

Cups that have the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s flag, with messaging that welcomes back tourists into the country after more than a year-long travel ban (due to COVID restrictions) have left many in awe of the gesture.

Saudis are being welcomed back to the UAE in grandiose gestures

As they should!