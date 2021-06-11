د . إAEDSRر . س

Community

A Dubai Cafe Welcomes Saudi Tourists Back To The City In An Adorable Way

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

A Dubai Cafe Welcomes Saudi Tourists Back To The City In An Adorable Way

U Cafe in Umm Suqqeim 2 just touched the hearts of many Saudis with a sweet gesture that has gone viral on TikTok.

Cups that have the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s flag, with messaging that welcomes back tourists into the country after more than a year-long travel ban (due to COVID restrictions) have left many in awe of the gesture.

Saudis are being welcomed back to the UAE in grandiose gestures

As they should!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by U Cafe☕️ (@ucafe.ae)

The coffee cups say: ‘The UAE welcomes Saudis,’ along with the KSA flag – cute!

@mxiithhالامارات ترحب بالسعوديين 🇦🇪🤍🇸🇦 #الدار_داركم♬ original sound – يُــسـرى الـعبدالله 🌸

If you’re a Saudi visiting Dubai and want to feel as loved as these peeps have, head here

via GIPHY

READ MORE: Your Emirates ID Is About To Get An Upgrade But First You’ll Need The Digital Version

You heard it right: your Emirates ID is about to get a major upgrade but first you can download the electronic version of it through the ‘ICA UAE Smart’ app, available on both the IOS and Android app stores.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship announced on Thursday that the start of the first phase of issuing the new version of the Emirates Identity Card as part of the transition to the upgraded generation of identity cards and passports.

Read the rest here.

Listen to The Lovin Daily: Al Baik Is Opening In Dubai This Weekend!

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?