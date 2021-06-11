Community
A Dubai Cafe Welcomes Saudi Tourists Back To The City In An Adorable Way
U Cafe in Umm Suqqeim 2 just touched the hearts of many Saudis with a sweet gesture that has gone viral on TikTok.
Cups that have the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s flag, with messaging that welcomes back tourists into the country after more than a year-long travel ban (due to COVID restrictions) have left many in awe of the gesture.
Saudis are being welcomed back to the UAE in grandiose gestures
As they should!
The coffee cups say: ‘The UAE welcomes Saudis,’ along with the KSA flag – cute!
If you’re a Saudi visiting Dubai and want to feel as loved as these peeps have, head here
