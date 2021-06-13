Dubai Photographer Snaps Glorious Pic Of Camel Rock At Sunrise

The early bird catches the worm!

You may have visited the UAE desert, but you haven’t experienced true remote desert beauty until you’ve visited Camel Rock and Fossil Rock in Sharjah.

Camel Rock is said to date back over 80 million years and Fossil Rock is named because the formation actually reveal marine fossils around its crevices, they both look beautiful at any hour of the day but now, Dubai Photographer Ihsan Salhia, aka TGfromDubai is highlighting how picture perfect they can be at sunrise.

Just over one hour from Dubai, you’ll find both in the Mleiha nature preserve in Sharjah and the nearby Mleiha Archaeological Centre offers guided treks to give you a better understanding for the history of the UAE and early life in the desert.

It’s a bit hot for camping, but you can still drive here throughout the summer. Take notes: As with all wilderness exploration in the UAE, always go with a guide or someone with knowledge of the area and avoid midday heat! Tg was up at 4am to get these snaps.

Camel Rock in all its glory