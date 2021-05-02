The 100 Million Meals food drive is providing food parcels to disadvantages individuals and families across 30 countries during Ramadan. The ‘Most Noble Numbers’ is the second charity auction organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) to raise funds for the campaign.

The Second Most Expensive Car Plate SOLD For AED38 Million In Dubai Charity Auction

The second most expensive car plate, AA9 was sold for AED38 MILLION

The charity auction sold 4 car plate numbers and five exclusive mobile numbers. In total the single and double digit car plates, as well as the exclusive mobile numbers raised AED48,500,00. From the amazing contributions and direct donation from the attendees, AED1,950,000 was raised.

The bidding on the AA9 was fierce but finally it was sold for AED38 million. From the two digit car plates, U31 was sold for AED2.6 million, T38 for AED1.8 million, E51 sold for AED2.45 million.

As for the exclusive mobile numbers, 056 999 9999 was sold for AED3 million, 056 999 9993 for AED150K, 054 999 9993 for AED100K, 054 5555558 for AED130K, and 056 555 5556 for AED260K.

The 100 Million Meals campaign successfully reached its target of AED100 million from 185,000 donors in just 10 days.