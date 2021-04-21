The 100 Million Meals Auction Will See A Painting Collab By Will Smith And Sacha Jafri

To help raise funds for the charitable cause, an auction will be hosting a live auction this Saturday April, 24 at the Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah, organised by Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).

The 100 Million Meals campaign is going strong with many celebrities, business owners, and individuals like you and I, donating. The campaign will be sending out 100 million food parcels to disadvantaged individuals and families across 30 countries.

The auction will be seeing a Kaaba cover (Kiswa), and artworks by world-renowned artists like Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali and Henri Matisse

Will Smith is collaborating with Sacha Jafri on a painting that will be on display. All the proceeds from this live auction will go to the 100 Million Meals campaign, which is the largest food donation drive in the region.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is donating a Kaaba cover that is embroidered in gold and silver.

Rare artworks by Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali and Henri Matisse will be auctioned. South African leader, Nelson Mandela will also have his ‘Swallow’ on display at this auction.

Which works of art will you be seeing at this in-person auction? Pablo Picasso’s gold and silver medallions will be up for grabs, and so will Henri Matisse’s ‘Fleurs dans un vase’. David Hockney’s ‘The Sailor’ and ‘In Front of House Looking West’ will be displayed alongside Joan Miró’s ‘Untitled’ and ‘Personages, Oiseau’. Of course Salvador Dali’s ‘Study of faces: Madonna, Child and Profile of a Man’ will be on display as well.