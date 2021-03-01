A Mysterious Cargo Ship Blast Leaves This Israeli Vessel Dormant In Dubai

An Israeli cargo ship is now docked in Dubai after a mysterious blast on Friday.

The ship was leaving the Middle East on its way to Singapore when the small explosion happened. The crew was not harmed and the ship suffered minor damages, according to reports.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is directing the blame on the attack on Iran. According to the Associated Press he told an Israeli broadcaster “it was indeed an act by Iran, that’s clear.” He said Israel is determined to halt Iran, and that “we are hitting it in the entire region”. The news comes after mounting tension between the US and Iran over the strained 2015 nuclear deal.

The explosion happened in the Gulf of Oman and the ship came directly to Dubai for repairs on Sunday.

Following the cargo ship blast, the MV Helios Ray is now currently at Dubai’s Port Rashid, not far from the QE2