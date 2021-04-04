Carl Frampton Announced His Retirement After Losing The WBO World Title Fight In Dubai

Carl Frampton went head to head with Jamel Herring in the WBO world title fight in Dubai on April 3. Herring’s sharp shootings got Frampton to say some unbelievable words during his interview after the fight. I just got beat by the better man, Frampton said. Also Read: Conor McGreggor Was Seen Training In Dubai Marina To Prep For His Fight In Abu Dhabi Carl Frampton announced his retirement in the ring right after losing the fight to Jamel Herring

Not a dry eye in the house😢 Carl Frampton announced his retirement in the ring after being stopped by Jamel Herring in their WBO super-featherweight contest

It was a tough fight but Herring threw some uppercuts that settled the score. The former two-weight world champion was hoping to become Ireland’s first three-weight world champion. This wasn’t even the first time, Frampton considered retirement after a loss Frampton lost to Josh Warrington in December 2018 and was seriously contemplating his retirement. He then decided to stick it out in pursuit of another world title. After last night though, he made his final decision. No doubt, they both put up a great fight but Herring secured the win.

This @JamelHerring uppercut that was ultimately the beginning of the end of the fight tho … 😯#HerringFrampton

His wife, Christine took to Twitter to thank his fans for all their support Frampton dedicated the fight to Billy McKnee, his wife, and his children. He expressed such love for the sport throughout the years but he misses his family and wants to spend more time with them.

Wanted him out a long time ago. Thanks everyone ❤ we love you all — Christine Frampton