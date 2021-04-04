Latest
Carl Frampton Announced His Retirement After Losing The WBO World Title Fight In Dubai
Carl Frampton went head to head with Jamel Herring in the WBO world title fight in Dubai on April 3. Herring’s sharp shootings got Frampton to say some unbelievable words during his interview after the fight.
I just got beat by the better man,
Frampton said.
Carl Frampton announced his retirement in the ring right after losing the fight to Jamel Herring
It was a tough fight but Herring threw some uppercuts that settled the score. The former two-weight world champion was hoping to become Ireland’s first three-weight world champion.
This wasn’t even the first time, Frampton considered retirement after a loss
Frampton lost to Josh Warrington in December 2018 and was seriously contemplating his retirement. He then decided to stick it out in pursuit of another world title. After last night though, he made his final decision.
No doubt, they both put up a great fight but Herring secured the win.
His wife, Christine took to Twitter to thank his fans for all their support
Frampton dedicated the fight to Billy McKnee, his wife, and his children. He expressed such love for the sport throughout the years but he misses his family and wants to spend more time with them.