Casey Neistat Just Found Out There Is A 'Dubai Star' Named After Him

Renowned YouTube personality, filmmaker and vlogger, Casey Neistat, JUST discovered his very own Dubai Star at the Walk of Fame and his fans were a bag of mixed emotions. In a recent Twitter post, the American YouTuber shared his confusion upon seeing his name somewhere in Dubai and asked netizens to impart their knowledge on the matter. A friend has sent Neistat the picture of his name in a Dubai Star prompting the YouTuber to his curiosity

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casey Neistat (@caseyneistat)

It all started with a single tweet… Neistat took to his 2.1 million Twitter followers to ask what the ‘star’ was for.

anyone know anything about this? a friend of a friend sent it to a friend.. apparently its in Dubai, what does the symbol mean?? where in Dubai? why? (i mean, i appreciate it. seems super cool.. i just had no idea) pic.twitter.com/g3mXsEKZZI — Casey Neistat (@Casey) January 21, 2021

To which, his loyal following responded…

Its Dubai Walk of Fame Bruh! You are a Hero!! — Ankit Garg (@creativeaadmi) January 22, 2021

After a couple hundred followers tried to guess, suggest it was photoshopped and explained the tribute behind the Dubai Star…

Kinda Looks like the flower of life / seed of life symbol — Ian Thomas (@ianthomas) January 22, 2021

After he figured it out, Neistat wondered how it took place without him knowing…

OK, so i have my own star on the Dubai Walk of Fame (along side people like the Rock!) but how did this happen without me knowing???? who cares really. this is so cool — https://t.co/EAaUErlyTi https://t.co/itwBlKkwYe — Casey Neistat (@Casey) January 21, 2021