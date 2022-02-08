Casey Neistat's Watch Was Found By Emirates In Less Than 24 Hours And It Was One Amazing Ride

So if you haven’t been reading the social media buzz about Casey Neistat’s watch, here’s the gist of it: he boarded an Emirates flight and forgot his watch at Dubai International Airport.

Casey posted about on Twitter and tagged Emirates in hopes of getting back saying “I left my custom apple watch at security in the @emirates terminal in Dubai. if anyone finds it please gimme a call. I really liked that watch.”

In RECORD time, Casey Neistat’s watch was found by Emirates and they were working on sending it to his address

Casey travels A LOT so when he says an airline is incredible, believe him!

this is the absolute, number 1, most incredible thing any airline has ever done in all my years of flying.

He tweeted.

He also said tweeted saying omg. First they put a shower on an airplane then they find my watch that I lost in the airport. is there nothing this airline can’t do?!”

FACTS.

It’s not Casey’s first time on an Emirates flight but we can see the appreciation for the Dubai airline

He showed off the snacks, entertainment, menu, snacks, amenity kit, breakfast, and even the cutlery on his flight.