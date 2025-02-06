17 Fun Ways To Celebrate Valentine’s Day In Dubai

‘Tis the grand ol’ season of love. A time where star-crossed lovers go out of their way to make their love seen, felt, and heard. Sometimes though, you need a little help in a big city like this… and that’s where we come in.

Keep scrolling to check out some fun ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day with the love of your life

Whether you wanna spend it quiet at home, or out in a restaurant- we’ve got suggestions for every budget. You know why? Cuz we LOVE YOU!

17. Let the boat of love sail you away this Valentine’s Day

This Valentine’s season, enjoy a stunning sunset sailing session by The Wind Rises sailing community, complete with a professional photoshoot to capture the perfect moment. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the water, this experience offers more than just a sail—it’s an opportunity to create lasting memories with a memorable photo opportunity. Whether you’re celebrating a special moment or enjoying your first date, Wind Rises provides the ideal setting for an unforgettable experience.

This experience is ideal for both active, adventurous couples and those seeking a peaceful moment to enjoy the captivating panoramic views of Dubai at sunset.

Where? Mina Rashid Port

Time? The sunset session begins at 4 PM

Price? The session lasts 2 hours and 15 minutes, priced at AED 1300 per boat, including an instructor

Click here to book!

16. Celebrate your love with a direct view of the Burj Khalifa at Thiptara

This Valentine’s Day, Thiptara invites couples to a magical evening of romance and fine dining against the breathtaking backdrop of the Dubai Fountain and Burj Khalifa. Guests will indulge in a luxurious four-course set menu, featuring exquisite Thai flavors such as Spicy Mango Salad with Crab Meat, Panang Curry, and Pla Hi Ma Yang, with the Lady of the Day receiving a beautiful rose to mark the occasion. A romantic live performance enhances the ambiance, setting the stage for an unforgettable night. The evening concludes on a sweet note with the Love Letter dessert, making this an extraordinary celebration of love in the heart of Dubai.

Where? Thiptara, Palace Downtown

When? Feb 14 | 6:30 pm to 9pm or 9:30 pm to 11:30 pm

Price? AED 999 per couple with soft beverages

AED 1,299 per couple with bouquet and soft beverages

AED 1,499 per couple with a bottle of bubbly

AED 1,799 per couple with bouquet and a bottle of bubbly

For reservation, please call at +971 44287961 or email dineatpalacedowntown@palacehotels.com

15. Take a romantic journey at Dubai’s steampunk destination Amelia Dubai

This Valentine’s Day, Amelia Dubai invites guests to a romantic and sophisticated dining experience at its renowned steampunk-inspired Nikkei restaurant and lounge. Known for its exquisite fusion of Peruvian and Japanese flavours, Amelia sets the stage for an unforgettable evening with an exclusive à la carte menu, handcrafted cocktails, and premium beverages. The venue’s iconic arch will be adorned with romantic décor, creating the perfect setting for Instagram-worthy moments.

Guests will enjoy a captivating ambience with a live saxophone performance by O ALAN and sets by Amelia’s resident DJs, enhancing the evening’s elegance. To elevate the experience, indulge in the decadent Raspberry Miso Mousse with Hazelnut Crisp, a dessert masterpiece blending velvety richness with delightful crunch. Whether it’s a first Valentine’s celebration or a cherished tradition, Amelia Dubai promises a night of love, taste, and style on February 14th.

Where? Amelia Dubai, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai

When? February 14, 7 pm onwards

Price? AED 1000 per person for bookings from 9 pm onwards

Reservations? reservations.dubai@amelialounge.com |+9714 328 2805| +971 50 170 280

14. Love takes centre stage this Valentine ‘s Day at La Perle

This Valentine’s Day, elevate your celebration of love with an unforgettable experience at La Perle. Whether you’re celebrating love or seeking a one-of-a-kind experience, La Perle invites you to indulge in a night of breathtaking performances and exquisite dining. Imagine a night where love meets the extraordinary—stunning aerial acrobatics, and enchanting water displays in a show that leaves you and your special someone mesmerized. Follow it up with a carefully curated dinner to complete your perfect evening. You can choose from two exceptional dining options to pair with La Perle: Le Patio: Escape into the serene and intimate ambiance of this hidden gem at Habtoor Palace Dubai. Relish a romantic dinner starting from AED 1,060 for two people, available across all ticket categories. World Cut Steakhouse: For those who savor indulgence, this award-winning steakhouse offers a gourmet dining experience starting from AED 1,350 per couple, available across all ticket categories. Where? Al Habtoor City, Downtown Dubai Price? Starting from AED 1060 Book Now

13. Skip the flowers and take a look at Malabar Gold & Diamond’s perfect jewellery pieces

This Valentine’s Day, show your loved one that you mean it when you say, “I love you forever!” Malabar Gold & Diamonds has just unveiled its stunning ‘Heart to Heart’ jewellery collection. These unique heart-shaped pendant sets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets are the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your loved one. Each piece is crafted in responsibly sourced natural diamonds and 18K gold.

And that’s not all, with every purchase from the ‘Heart to Heart’ diamond collection, customers will receive a fabulous branded watch from either Anne Klein or Calvin Klein—absolutely free!

You can also get a video greeting card for free with your purchase from Malabar Gold & Diamonds. These can be personalized with a heartfelt video message to make your gift even more meaningful and unforgettable.

Where? Across Al Malabar Gold & Diamonds Showrooms and Online. When? Until Feb 16 only Price? With prices starting at just AED 750, there’s something special for every love story and every budget

12. Fetch Dubai’s V alentine ’s photo booth is the cutest thing you’ll see

Fetch Dubai, the city’s most exclusive members-only dog club, is going all out for Valentine’s. Their Valentine’s–themed photo booth has broken the cute-o-meter. The fun continues all week with themed activities, special treats, and a whole lot of love—because why should humans have all the Valentine’s fun?

Members will receive a photo and personalised bandana for their dogs for AED 70, New members/ visitors will receive a photo and the bandana for AED 100.

A minimum of 24-hour notice will be required to book the photoshoot. Book it via https://www.fetchdubai.com/

Where? Fetch Dubai, Warehouse 11, 19d Street, Al Quoz Ind 3, Dubai

Contact: +971 50 707 6196| @fetchdubai

11. Bring your roaring love affair to a passionate night out at Gatsby Dubai

Gatsby Dubai presents The Roaring Love Affair, an opulent Valentine’s dinner show where jazz, romance, and theatrical storytelling come together for a truly immersive experience. Guests can indulge in a special à la carte menu featuring exquisite dishes like Lobster & Eros, The Wellington for Two, and the Macarons Love Box, all with no minimum spend. As the night unfolds, The Green Light Soirée transforms the venue into a Gatsby-inspired celebration, filled with electrifying music, high-energy vibes, and endless revelry until dawn. Whether you’re seeking an elegant romantic dinner, a fun night out with friends, or a thrilling themed party, Gatsby Dubai promises an unforgettable Valentine’s experience.

Where? Gatsby Dubai, West Rooftop, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

When? Feb 14 | From 9 pm until late

Reservations? +971 45 549 418 | reservations@gatsbydubai.com

10. Keep it simple with this romantic matcha latte served with a beautiful rose

Maybe you’re not too big on the Valentine’s Day, but the FOMO is hitting too hard. Just head down to Drinkit! With every purchase of a Valentine’s limited-edition matcha latte, you will receive a fresh red rose from Flowwow, an elegant symbol of love and affection. Additionally, those who download both the Flowwow and Drinkit apps and present them at checkout will receive an exclusive 3D sticker, perfect for personalizing phones, laptops, and more.

PSST….Flowwow also has a bunch of fabulous gift ideas for Valentine’s Day, make sure you check that out!

Exclusive Matcha Latte Creations

Blooming Orange Matcha Latte – Blue matcha with a delicate orange aroma, topped with creamy cheese foam and floral sprinkles for added texture.

Rose Garden Matcha Latte – A velvety rose-infused matcha with hibiscus petal tartness and a sweet floral finish.

Iced Blooming Orange Matcha Latte – A refreshing twist on blue matcha with citrus notes, balanced by creamy cheese foam and floral sprinkles.

Iced Rose Garden Matcha Latte – A light and refreshing rose matcha with smooth cheese foam and a hint of hibiscus tartness.

This limited-edition collaboration is available exclusively at all five Drinkit locations across Dubai from February 8th to 14th.

Where? Drinkit locations across Dubai: Marina Gate Residence 1 | Golden Mile 2, Palm Jumeirah | Bay Avenue Mall, 133 | Emaar Square, Building 1 | City Centre Mirdif

9. RIVA Beach Club gives you complimentary beach and pool access + 50% off a couple’s kayak experience

This Valentine’s weekend, RIVA Beach Club allows guests to enjoy complimentary beach and pool access from 10 am until sunset, paired with a specially curated Valentine’s menu designed for sharing. For AED 399 per couple, indulge in a selection of five dishes from a thoughtfully crafted 12-dish menu featuring delights like Norwegian smoked salmon on beetroot pancakes, strawberry fig salad, braised boneless short ribs, saffron prawn and mussels risotto, and Cajun chicken or butternut pumpkin tacos, along with a bottle of wine—choose from red, white, rosé, or bubbles.

End the meal on a sweet note with decadent desserts, including chocolate raspberry mousse and a heart-shaped Nutella strawberry chocolate pizza. Live DJ entertainment sets the perfect beachside ambience, and as a bonus, guests availing the Valentine’s offer receive 50% off a couple’s kayak experience at Ignite.

For bookings, email reservations@riva-beach.com or call 04 430 9466.

Where? RIVA Beach Club, The Shoreline, Palm Jumeirah

When? Feb 14 to 16

Price? AED 399 (includes 12-dish menu+ beach and pool access + Live DJ + 50% off Kayak Experience)

8. Award-winning Jun’s is meant to be for couples that like to have fun

This Valentine’s Day, the MENA’s top #7 resto Jun’s has set the table with a romantic four-course dinner for two, an intimate tasting menu, or a casual-yet-refined business lunch to celebrate the day of love. Every dish here is a work of love, inspired by the various encounters Chef Kelvin Jeung has had over the years. If you’re looking for a place with a story- Jun’s is the where you need to be! Whether you’re celebrating a long-term love, a new romance, or a fun-filled friendship…they’ve got a menu for you.

Where? Jun’s, Downtown Dubai

7. Stand a chance to win a dazzling Kamila Oval Solitaire Ring when you celebrate love at Th8 Palm Dubai

This Valentine’s Day, Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort offers an unforgettable celebration of love, with a chance to win a dazzling Kamila Oval Solitaire Ring worth AED 9,500 from Etika Jewels. Guests who book a Valentine’s experience at the resort will enter the draw for this exquisite 18K gold ring, featuring a stunning lab-grown diamond.

Envy Restaurant invites couples to indulge in a Spanish-inspired buffet filled with fresh seafood, rich flavours, and decadent desserts, accompanied by live music for an intimate atmosphere, priced at AED 599 per couple.

For those seeking a romantic seaside escape, Fluid Beach Club presents Romance by the Sea, a luxurious five-course dining experience with breathtaking views of the Palm and Dubai skyline, starting at AED 999 per couple. Elevate the evening with a private cabana package at AED 2,499 for the ultimate intimate celebration.

Whether savouring Spanish delights or enjoying an elegant beachfront dinner, love and elegance take centre stage at Th8 Palm.

For reservations, call +971 52 508 1424 or email fb@th8palm.com.

6. This Spring set menu at Akabeko is perfect for those who want a quiet dinner filled with warmth and love

Dubai’s first tabletop Yakiniku Japanese restaurant, has unveiled a Valentine’s Day spring set menu that celebrates the art of kaiseki dining. This exquisite menu, crafted around the philosophy of seasonality and storytelling through food, features a vibrant Hassun platter with seasonal dishes like Wagyu crispy rice, Wagyu Temari sushi with Uni, and Chawanmushi.

The experience continues with a refreshing Shimeji Miso Soup followed by the interactive Tabletop Grill, where diners can enjoy three premium cuts of Japanese A5 Wagyu. For the main course, options include Wagyu stew, Wagyu curry rice, or Yuzu Ramen.

The sweet finale includes a dessert platter with a Chocolate Swiss Roll with Strawberry, Strawberry Macaron, and Sakura Mochi, offering a romantic and flavorful conclusion. Perfect for celebrating love and renewal, Akabeko’s spring set menu combines tradition, romance, and the finest Japanese cuisine for an unforgettable Valentine’s Day experience.

Where? Palm West Beach

When? February 13th to 16th (available all day)

Price? AED 950 for two

5. This Lego set is perfect for a quiet night at home

This Valentine’s Day the LEGO Group is on a mission to help real-world relationships bloom by championing the joy of building and togetherness through LEGO® Botanicals.

LEGO Botanicals offer a creative and lasting way to reconnect and celebrate love in all its forms —whether for a soulmate, best friend, favourite colleague, or even yourself. These buildable flower sets never wilt and can be customised to reflect your loved one’s unique personality. The building process invites you to embrace creativity and nurture meaningful connections.

This Valentine’s Day, give love that’s built to last and build connections, creativity, and bouquets that bloom long after February 14 with LEGO Botanicals.

For more information on the full LEGO Botanical collection, click here!

Price? LEGO sets start at AED 49

4. Indulge in a Hollywood-style Valentine’s Day at Paramount Hotel Midtown

Paramount Hotel Midtown stands out as the ultimate destination for a star-studded celebration. Offering a variety of experiences, the hotel caters to every kind of guest, from couples seeking romance to friends looking for a fun night out in the city.

For those looking for a breathtaking dining experience, Romance Under the Stars at Malibu Sky Lounge offers a five-course menu complemented by stunning city views, priced from AED 599 per couple. At Paparazzi Tuscan, Love in the Spotlight promises an intimate four-course meal paired with fine wine or champagne, starting at AED 499 per couple. For relaxation, Couple’s Pause & Reflect at Pause Spa Chateau Berger provides a luxurious 90-minute massage for two at AED 980.

A dreamy start to the day awaits at Malibu Sky Pool with Love Afloat, a floating breakfast experience available from AED 550 per tray. Guests can also embrace a Parisian-inspired afternoon with the From Paris, With Love Afternoon Tea, available for AED 290 per couple. For those who prefer an intimate celebration, Romance Delivered brings the magic to the comfort of home with breakfast in bed and indulgent treats, starting at AED 550.

With so many exclusive offerings, Paramount Hotel Midtown ensures a Valentine’s celebration like no other. Don’t miss out—book now at +971 58 826 5729.

Where? Paramount Hotel Midtown, Business Bay

Price? Offers start at AED 290

3. A Bollywood-themed 5-course extravaganza awaits at Dhaba Lane

If you love Bollywood as much as you love great food, the homegrown casual Indian Eatery—Dhaba Lane has your Valentine’s Day plans sorted. This popular Indian gem is serving up a Bollywood-inspired 5-course set menu that blends drama, romance, and unforgettable flavours. This is a feast fit for couples whose love language is Bollywood. Chef Harangad, the creative mind behind DhabaLane, is a die-hard Bollywood fan and has drawn inspiration from the iconic romances of Yash Raj and Karan Johar films to create a menu as magical as a rain-soaked dance number.

Some dishes include: Chammak Challo Chaat, Kaho Na Paneer Tikka Hai, Ishq Wala Murgh Korma, Pathaan Keema Pulao, Rang Barse Lychee Rabriand Gulabo Kulfi

Where? Branches in Karama, Garhoud, JLT, Al Nahda

When? Until Feb 14

Price? AED 55 per person for veg and AED 60 non-veg set menu

Time? Lunch and Dinner (12 pm to 3 pm and 6:30 pm to 11 pm)

2. VOX Cinemas has a lineup of romantic films and it comes with gifts

VOX Cinemas invites guests to celebrate the season of love on the big screen with a lineup of romantic films, including Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, Love Hurts, Flight Risk, and Den of Thieves.

To enhance the experience, VOX Cinemas offers specially curated F&B packages across THEATRE, GOLD, MOONLIGHT, and the Candy Bar, making every movie night extra special. The THEATRE Package (AED 275 for two) includes gourmet menu items, Valentine’s Cakes, beverages, and a snack, along with a chance to win romantic gifts from Godiva Chocolates, Shiseido giveaways, and FNP flowers (select malls only). The GOLD Package (AED 229 for two) offers a luxurious cinema dining experience, while the MOONLIGHT Package (AED 145 for two) features a selection of sushi, hot food, or Nachos Supreme. For a sweet and simple treat, the Candy Bar Package (AED 75 for two) includes popcorn, a snack, beverages, and a chocolate bar.

Where? VOX Cinemas’ Valentine’s Passes are available across all UAE locations

When? Feb 7 to 16

Prices? Start at AED 75

Book now at voxcinemas.com and make this Valentine’s a movie-worthy celebration! Terms and conditions apply. Prices exclude movie tickets.

1. Head to The Smash Room for a smashing affair

The Smash Room offers the ultimate stress-busting Valentine’s Day experience. Opt for a unique and alternative activity where they can bond and de-stress by smashing objects. Available from February 10th to 16th 2025, guests can explore specially curated packages for couples and singles across all Smash Room locations across the UAE. For an extra dose of fun, participants can add a human-sized teddy bear as an add-on to their packages. Safety gear will also be provided for all participants, ensuring a secure yet exhilarating time.

Couples Package

Offer? 40 glass items, 1 artificial flower, 1 TV, 1 teddy bear, 2 crates and 1 paint & brush + complimentary chocolate for couples

Price? 349 AED

Add on? human-sized teddy bear for 750 AED

The “143” Package for Singles

Offer? 1 TV, 14 glass items, 1 blowup doll, 1 paint and brush and 2 crates

Price? 249 AED

Add on: human-sized teddy bear for 750 AED

When? February 10 to 16

Where? Al Quoz, Sport Society Mirdif and Abu Dhabi

