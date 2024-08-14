Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi celebrates Pakistan Independence Day, highlighting UAE-Pakistan ties

His Excellency Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, appeared on the Lovin Dubai Show to discuss Pakistan’s Independence Day and recent achievements, notably Arshad Nadeem’s Olympic gold in field hockey. Ambassador Faisal praised the nationwide celebrations, including those in Dubai, where a major event featuring Pakistani artists was held on August 11.

Ambassador Faisal emphasized the deep historical and cultural ties between Pakistan and the UAE, noting the proximity of Karachi to Dubai and the long-standing relationship fostered by the late Sheikh Zayed. He encouraged Pakistanis considering relocation to Dubai to come with high-end skills, highlighting the city’s exceptional quality of life and the diverse international community.

Reflecting on his tenure, Ambassador Faisal expressed pride in facilitating a $10 billion UAE investment in Pakistan and improving consular services. He concluded with a message of unity and progress, urging Pakistanis to work together to advance their country’s economic standing.

