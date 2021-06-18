Dubai
Chelsea's Edouard Mendy Is Enjoying Dubai's Summer Vibes As He Takes Some Time Off
Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy Is Enjoying Dubai’s Summer Vibes As He Takes Some Time Off
Edouard Mendy, Chelsea’s goalkeeper and Senegal’s best is in Dubai for a little break. And deservingly so.
After seeing photos of the 29-year-old pop up on his Instagram account, fans of the star praised the footballer for his performance in recent games and how ‘well-deserved’ this break is.
Naturally, Mendy received a personal invite to the NAS Sports Complex
…aka (where all the world’s biggest names in sports casually train!)
‘Time off’ – was the caption in an image posted by Mendy, as he enjoyed an afternoon under the city sun
He even left his autograph on a shirt at the complex, thanking His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Bin Rashid al Maktoum, Dubai’s Crown prince for inviting him
Mendy has the summer off in the lead-up to the African Cup of Nations campaign starting in January
So resting up in Dubai was defo a good start!
Listen to The Lovin Daily: There Is Now A ‘Platinum Driving Course’ With Luxury Cars That Costs Up To AED 21,500
READ MORE: There Is Now A ‘Platinum Driving Course’ With Luxury Cars That Costs Up To AED 21,500
Luxury cars are a pretty common sight in Dubai and everyone wants to be behind the wheel. BUT it’s not that simple.
Driving one of those cars is kinda difficult especially that they’re high performance and oh, what’s that? A Dubai driving institute launched a Platinum Driving Course to teach residents how to safely drive a luxury vehicle? Sign. Me. Up. Because passing the regular driving exams wasn’t hard enough 😂.
The Emirates Driving Institute has a dedicated course to teach residents how to drive luxury cars!!
You could be learning and mastering the complex driving of Mercedes G500 and TESLA luxury cars.
We’re talking Mini Cooper, Bentley, Porsche Cayenne, Range Rove Sports, and Nissan Patrol. You may be thinking ‘but the regular driving exams were hard and retaking classes became costly, so how much would this be?’ Well my friends, the platinum course is a fixed cost until you get your license. So even if you take additional classes and retake tests, the cost will be the exact same! However it costs up to AED 21,500.
Read the rest here.