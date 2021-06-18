Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy Is Enjoying Dubai’s Summer Vibes As He Takes Some Time Off Edouard Mendy, Chelsea’s goalkeeper and Senegal’s best is in Dubai for a little break. And deservingly so. After seeing photos of the 29-year-old pop up on his Instagram account, fans of the star praised the footballer for his performance in recent games and how ‘well-deserved’ this break is. Naturally, Mendy received a personal invite to the NAS Sports Complex …aka (where all the world’s biggest names in sports casually train!)

‘Time off’ – was the caption in an image posted by Mendy, as he enjoyed an afternoon under the city sun Image Credits: Instagram @ Edouard Mendy

He even left his autograph on a shirt at the complex, thanking His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Bin Rashid al Maktoum, Dubai’s Crown prince for inviting him

Mendy has the summer off in the lead-up to the African Cup of Nations campaign starting in January So resting up in Dubai was defo a good start!

