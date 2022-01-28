د . إAEDSRر . س

PSA! Cristiano Ronaldo Will Be At EXPO Today At 3pm

Cristiano Ronaldo is in Dubai, and the world knows it.

A quick scroll of his ‘gram feed, which has an audience of 395 million followers (he’s the most followed person on the planet), shows he joined his Manchester United teammates training at Nad Al Sheba, he’s been spotted enjoying the beach with his family, he sent the MOST adorbs birthday message to his partner and he’s been hob-nobbing with royalty.

Ronaldo greeted HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and the footage is super sweet

Level up – Ronaldo sent a BIRTHDAY MESSAGE to his partner Georgina Rodrigeuz on the Burj Khalifa last night

PSA: Ronaldo will be at Expo 2020 Dubai today.

He’ll be at Al Wasl Plaza at 3pm, according to Expo 2020 Dubai’s announcement on Twitter.

You can also join Man City and England International Jack Grealish live Q&A at Festival Garden at 18:00 today

