The Man Dancing In This Viral TikTok Vid On Dubai Metro Has Been Arrested

An Asian man has been arrested on a charge of “Committing a Public Indecent Act”, after a video of him dancing on Dubai Metro went viral.

Dubai Police reported the case, stating the man disturbed other passengers with his inappropriate actions.

The force took action after the video started circulating on social media platforms, with the man showing disrespectful and insensitive behavior toward the people around him, according to Brigadier Obaid Al Hathboor, Director of Transport Security Department at Dubai Police.

He’ll face at least six months in prison or/ and a fine of 5,000 Dhs.

A man dancing indecently without a face mask in Dubai Metro faces jail time in Dubai