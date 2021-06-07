د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

The Man Dancing In This Viral TikTok Vid On Dubai Metro Has Been Arrested

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

An Asian man has been arrested on a charge of “Committing a Public Indecent Act”, after a video of him dancing on Dubai Metro went viral.

Dubai Police reported the case, stating the man disturbed other passengers with his inappropriate actions.

The force took action after the video started circulating on social media platforms, with the man showing disrespectful and insensitive behavior toward the people around him, according to Brigadier Obaid Al Hathboor, Director of Transport Security Department at Dubai Police.

He’ll face at least six months in prison or/ and a fine of 5,000 Dhs.

A man dancing indecently without a face mask in Dubai Metro faces jail time in Dubai

 

People who commit open acts of indecency can face six months detention and a fine of AED5,000

Dubai Police also noted that Article (358) of the UAE Penal code states whoever openly commits an indecent and disgraceful act shall be punished by detention for a period of at least six months or/ and a fine of 5,000 Dhs.
The man was dancing without a face mask, and the Director of Transport Security Department explained that the violator was also punished for disregarding to wear a medical mask in a public place, as per Resolution No. (38) of 2020 on enforcement of penalties for violations following the Cabinet Resolution No. (17) of 2020 to contain the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

Read next: The UAE Will Experience The Hottest Summer To Date

Not just the UAE but the Arabian Peninsula will have the hottest period of the year. If you thought it was hot before, just wait. Opt to stay indoors as much as possible because high temperatures can be fatal.

The UAE will experience intense heat and hot and dry winds starting June 7

Arabs in the region call this period of intense heat “Waghrat Al Qait to refer to the levels of heat waves and severe droughts. According to Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, this period is characterised by intensive heat and hot, dry winds.

Read next

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?