Latest
The Man Dancing In This Viral TikTok Vid On Dubai Metro Has Been Arrested
An Asian man has been arrested on a charge of “Committing a Public Indecent Act”, after a video of him dancing on Dubai Metro went viral.
Dubai Police reported the case, stating the man disturbed other passengers with his inappropriate actions.
The force took action after the video started circulating on social media platforms, with the man showing disrespectful and insensitive behavior toward the people around him, according to Brigadier Obaid Al Hathboor, Director of Transport Security Department at Dubai Police.
He’ll face at least six months in prison or/ and a fine of 5,000 Dhs.
A man dancing indecently without a face mask in Dubai Metro faces jail time in Dubai
People who commit open acts of indecency can face six months detention and a fine of AED5,000
Read next: The UAE Will Experience The Hottest Summer To Date
The UAE will experience intense heat and hot and dry winds starting June 7
Arabs in the region call this period of intense heat “Waghrat Al Qait to refer to the levels of heat waves and severe droughts. According to Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, this period is characterised by intensive heat and hot, dry winds.