There’s A Diamond Vault In JLT “Tom Cruise Can’t Breach” Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) is almost two decades old. One of the world’s leading global trading hubs, with near 20,000 businesses registered in its name. DMCC is helmed, by Ahmed Bin Sulayem, the Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer who began his DMCC career at its conceptual stage back in 2001, he is very much the backbone DMCC today. With roots in Port Rashid, DMCC also had a home in Emirates Towers before finding its forever HQ is the Almas Towers, the tallest tower in JLT. In a rare interview, Ahmed Bin Sulayem joined The Lovin Daily to talk about the incredible success of the global Free Zone, (it has been the winner of the best Free Zone six years running, and “the team should have no excuses for not winning it a seventh time”). Everything crypto, currencies, tea, coffee, ping pong size diamonds and hot JLT became pet-friendly – this was an insightful chat with one of the UAE’s most prominent business leaders

Almas Tower has an impenetrable diamond vault DMCC was originally a metals and commodities centre, with a focus on gold, but the diamond sector called. DMCC engaged with the most influential players in the world diamond sector to connect to the industry which led to the UAE becoming the first Arab country to join the World Diamond Federation. Predominately dealing in rough diamonds, in the basement of the Almas Tower there’s an impenetrable diamond vault, managed by one of the world’s most leading security firms. The Gold vault is the largest in the region, “but it doesn’t look like it does in the Hollywood movies”, the DMCC Chairman confirmed, he’s been in the vault and even Tom Cruise can’t beat them.

