Dog Owners REJOICE! A New Dog Friendly Beach Is Opening Up In Dubai And It Looks Beautiful
The weather is getting better and the beach season is right around the corner in all of UAE. Evening walks on the beach shore are about to become an everyday thing soon and the people in Dubai are set to get another cool spot for that.
The best part? You can take your furry friends along because it’s pet friendly!
The Palm West Beach by Nakheel Malls will be stretched along 1.6kms and will be lined with a whopping 300 palm trees
The newest beachy sunset in town is all set to debut later this week
Whether you want to bring your book or take in the gorg skyline with a sunset backdrop, this spot will have you covered while your doggos and kittens enjoy their time out.
If adventure runs in your bones, then you’ve got every water sport from VR diving to kayaking at your disposal. The Palm West Beach will boast over 500 parking spaces as well.
The beachfront will also host a bunch of restaurants for visitors to grab a bite easily.