Dog Owners REJOICE! A New Dog Friendly Beach Is Opening Up In Dubai And It Looks Beautiful

The weather is getting better and the beach season is right around the corner in all of UAE. Evening walks on the beach shore are about to become an everyday thing soon and the people in Dubai are set to get another cool spot for that. The best part? You can take your furry friends along because it’s pet friendly! The Palm West Beach by Nakheel Malls will be stretched along 1.6kms and will be lined with a whopping 300 palm trees

The newest beachy sunset in town is all set to debut later this week