Donald Trump Just Announced That Sudan Has Joined The UAE To Sign A Peace Agreement With Israel

2020 is clearly the year for all things historic and it’s time to add one more announcement to that list. Earlier this year, the UAE had announced the signing of a peace treaty with Israel, after years of conflict. The move was made because Emiratis and other members of the Middle East wanted to move ahead with positive changes. And the latest Arab-Muslim country to follow the footsteps of the UAE and Bahrain on the path of peace is Sudan. The POTUS, Donald Trump, took to Twitter to make the historic announcement

HUGE win today for the United States and for peace in the world. Sudan has agreed to a peace and normalization agreement with Israel! With the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, that’s THREE Arab countries to have done so in only a matter of weeks. More will follow! pic.twitter.com/UHB8H6oaZc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2020

This makes Sudan the third Arab country to normalise its relations with Israel. Along with this, President Trump has also removed Sudan from the state sponsor of terrorism list. From this point on, the two countries are going to work to strengthen their economic ties and give a better life to their people. They will continue further negotiations in the coming weeks to cover a variety of topics including aviation, agriculture, trade, etc. The UAE has followed through with the treaty with first meetings, amazing displays of friendship, and first flights from UAE to Israel