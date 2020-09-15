History In The Making: Today The UAE And Israel Make Peace

Today marks the day a peace treaty will be signed between Israel and the UAE.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation is leading the high-ranking delegation which came at the invitation of US President Donald Trump. The signing will be in the presence of Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

This follows the news that Bahrain will also normalise relations with Israel today, two important diplomatic steps which prove ‘the UAE, Israel and all people of the Middle East are tired of conflict’, according to HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed.