د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

History In The Making: Today The UAE And Israel Make Peace

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Today marks the day a peace treaty will be signed between Israel and the UAE.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation is leading the high-ranking delegation which came at the invitation of US President Donald Trump. The signing will be in the presence of Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

This follows the news that Bahrain will also normalise relations with Israel today, two important diplomatic steps which prove ‘the UAE, Israel and all people of the Middle East are tired of conflict’, according to HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed.

“Emiratis and Israelis, and all the people of the Middle East are tired of conflict. We want positive change. Our priority now is to continue to modernize our societies & to stabilize the broader region.” – HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed.

Trump is tweeting about the historic moment

The region is ready for peace

People are expressing their happiness are the historical milestone

This announcement follows the UAE abolishing the Israeli boycott as part of efforts to expand diplomatic and commercial cooperation with Israel and leads the way for joint cooperation between the two countries

Listen to The Lovin Daily: The UAE Approves Use Of COVID Vaccine For Frontline Workers

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?