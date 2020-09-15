Latest
History In The Making: Today The UAE And Israel Make Peace
Today marks the day a peace treaty will be signed between Israel and the UAE.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation is leading the high-ranking delegation which came at the invitation of US President Donald Trump. The signing will be in the presence of Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.
This follows the news that Bahrain will also normalise relations with Israel today, two important diplomatic steps which prove ‘the UAE, Israel and all people of the Middle East are tired of conflict’, according to HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed.
“Emiratis and Israelis, and all the people of the Middle East are tired of conflict. We want positive change. Our priority now is to continue to modernize our societies & to stabilize the broader region.” – HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed.
Trump is tweeting about the historic moment
Left California for Arizona. Leaving Arizona after a GREAT meeting with our incredible Hispanic community. Heard fantastic and inspiring success stories. Will be landing in Washington (D.C.) soon! Big White House ceremony tomorrow morning with Israel, UAE, and Bahrain.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2020
The region is ready for peace
“Emiratis and Israelis, and all the people of the Middle East are tired of conflict. We want positive change. Our priority now is to continue to modernize our societies & to stabilize the broader region.” –HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, @MoFAICUAE Minister https://t.co/WY4Ev5nnYX
— UAE Embassy US (@UAEEmbassyUS) September 15, 2020
People are expressing their happiness are the historical milestone
I never imagined that I would see such an image in my life!
I can't express my happiness!!#AbrahamAccords
🇦🇪 ❣ 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/b3udLsbVOG
— Peace to Jews and Arabs 🇦🇪🇮🇱🇧🇭🇸🇦🕊️ (@UAE_YOT2019) September 15, 2020
This announcement follows the UAE abolishing the Israeli boycott as part of efforts to expand diplomatic and commercial cooperation with Israel and leads the way for joint cooperation between the two countries
