Dounia & Chafic Spill The Tea On Their Love Story & Love Is Blind Habibi!

Dounia & Chafic, the popular couple from Love is Blind, recently joined The Lovin Dubai Show to discuss their journey since the show aired. They opened up about the challenges of navigating their relationship in the public eye, particularly the impact of social media. While they laughed at the memes and comments people tagged them in, they acknowledged the difficulty of dealing with unfair backlash. “Dounia gets criticism for no reason,” Chafiq shared, expressing frustration at how she is treated online, even when she hasn’t said anything.

The couple also reflected on their decision to call off their wedding. Chafiq explained that while external pressures played a role, they ultimately needed more time to get to know each other outside the intense environment of the show. “Marriage is not a game,” he said, emphasizing the importance of taking their time before making such a big commitment. Both agree they made the right choice and are confident in their decision to wait.

Family dynamics also play a central role in their relationship. Chafiq expressed deep respect for Dounia’s close bond with her mother, noting that he would never come between them. Both partners agreed that the experience of being on a reality show doesn’t always reflect the true depth of their connection, with many meaningful moments left off-screen. Their story serves as a reminder that love is about more than just chemistry—it’s about patience, understanding, and growing together in real life.

