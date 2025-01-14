Drones Are Taking Safety to New Levels in Dubai

Revolutionizing urban safety with advanced tech

Dubai Police have introduced cutting-edge drone technology to improve public safety in two of the city’s busiest business hubs: Uptown Dubai and Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT). This initiative, launched in collaboration with the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), is part of a larger push to integrate smart technologies into urban living.

Introducing the drone box system

The centerpiece of this innovation is the Drone Box system, an advanced network of drones designed to monitor high-rise areas. These drones provide enhanced situational awareness, faster emergency response times, and an overall boost to safety in these densely populated districts. It’s the first deployment of its kind in the region, setting a new benchmark for urban safety.

A commitment to safer, smarter communities

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC, highlighted the significance of the project, calling it a “global milestone.” He emphasized how the Drone Box system is a game-changer for the community, saying it reflects DMCC’s commitment to creating safer, smarter, and more innovative spaces for residents and businesses alike.

With drones now patrolling the skies of Uptown Dubai and JLT, the city continues to lead the way in smart urban development, blending advanced technology with community-focused solutions.

Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.

Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!

Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!